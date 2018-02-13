Sindh govt forms new JIT to probe Intizar murder case

Staff Reporter

Sindh government on Monday constituted another joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the killing of 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed in Karachi’s DHA allegedly by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after the first JIT formed to investigate the youth’s killing lapsed.

Issued 1with the approval of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the new JIT will be headed by Counter-Terrorism Department’s Additional IG Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and will comprise DIG South Range and representatives of the following law-enforcement and intelligence agencies:

Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau (Sindh), Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Special Branch (Sindh) and 202 Survey Section (Military Intelligence) The JIT has been tasked to investigate the murder case within 15 days and submit a report to the Sindh home department, a notification issued by the provincial home secretary said.

The notification was issued hours after Intizar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, reached the Chief Minister House to press Shah about formation of the new JIT.

Because he had reached the CM House without a scheduled appointment, the victim’s father was made to wait before the chief minister reached his office. After meeting Ishtiaq, Shah ordered the home secretary to issue the notification about constituting the JIT within an hour.

On January 13, Intizar was chased down and shot dead allegedly by nine undercover ACLC personnel after he had reportedly failed to stop his car at a picket.

The first JIT formed to probe the killing, headed by CTD acting DIG Pervez Ahmed Chandio, had stopped its proceedings at the end of January after recording statements of different persons. Later on, when JIT members visited the crime scene in Defence they raised objections by saying it (the JIT) had been formed by CTD DIG Amir Farooqi which was not according to rules. They had suggested that the home secretary be approached for issuance of a proper notification in that regard, which was subsequently done.

The CTD had last week termed Intizar’s killing a “cold-blooded murder” at the hands of ACLC personnel.