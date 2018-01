Karachi

Sindh Government has formed a Sindh Investment Climate Improvement Cell (SICIC)- a dedicated unit for execution of the reform agenda. The Chairperson of the Sindh Board of Investment(SBI), Naheed Memon is the focal person for Doing Business Reforms in the province, said a handout issued here Saturday. This reform is a part of the larger plan developed with the help of the World Bank to implement Doing Business Reform at the federal and provincial level.—APP