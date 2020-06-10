Sindh govt forms body to probe fake domicile issue

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah on Tuesday said that a committee has been formed to investigate the fake domiciles’ issue in the province and asserted that strict action will be taken against those found holding bogus domiciles including termination from jobs. “Action will be taken against those with fake domiciles,” Nasir Shah said on Tuesday during a news conference, adding that so far 154 suspected domiciles have come to light from four districts of the province. These included Larkana, Kashmore, Ghotki and Jamshoro. Shah said that certain cases of dual domiciles have also been identified in the preliminary report sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Meanwhile, Senator Murtaza Wahab said that the committee will complete its findings in 30 days and would enact laws against this illegal activity. “An appeal forum will also be formed under the chairmanship of the home secretary in this regard,” he added. Referring to the Lyari incident, the minister said that there are an estimated 422 unsafe buildings in Karachi, lamenting that the attitude of people.