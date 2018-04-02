Sindh govt for replacement of IGP

Sindh Minister for Law Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has said that Sindh government will write a letter within two days to the federal government to replace IG Sindh A.D. Khawaja.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, he said that during the

current week decision pertaining to the change of A.D. Khawaja will be made. He said that they have also decided to file a petition in court regarding the transfers and postings in police.

Lanjar said that they are trying to solve the matter of changing the IG in accordance with guidelines of the court. He said that a notice was also sent to IG A.D. Khawaja before the meeting of Sindh Cabinet.—APP

