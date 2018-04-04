Sindh Govt focuses to empower women: SBI Chairperson

Karachi

Chairperson of Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon on Tuesday said that the Government of Sindh is encouraging the woman section for their empowerment.

She said this while talking to President of First Women Bank of Pakistan (FWBP), Tahira Raza at her office here, said a statement.

The SBI Chairperson said that she intends to establish Women Investment Fund to facilitate the women section to start their new businesses.

The First Women Bank and other banks can join some of the products of the proposed project, she added, the proposed fund can act as a running operational facility for the women who wanted to use it for their businesses.

The President of FWB appreciated the proposal of the chairperson SBI and discussed various programs about the welfare of women senior citizens and transgenders.

Tahira also suggested the establishment of day-care centers to look after the children of working women and observed that the women can operate the day-care centers in better manner.

She also proposed to prepare curriculum for the day-care centers as well as the women who want to launch their new businesses they be provided maximum possible incentives. The SBI Chairperson agreed to hold next meeting with the President of FWB to further discuss the progress and related matters about the proposed projects in the next week.—APP