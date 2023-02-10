Sindh govt fixes wheat support price at Rs 100 per kg

The Sindh government after approval of provincial cabinet has fixed the support price of wheat at 100 rupees per kilogram. A notification in this regard was issued by Sindh Food Department on Thursday according to which provincial government will procure 100 kg wheat bag from farmers for Rs10,000.

Earlier, presiding over Sindh Assembly session, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah briefed ministers about climate resilient agriculture and the water management project.

Provincial minister Manzoor Wassan said that the project has been aimed at introducing changes in agriculture keeping in view the climate change. “This, 3.4 billion project will be implemented in coordination with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)”.

“The crop cultivation methods will be changed in view of the climate change,” CM Murad Ali Shah said. “The objective will be to enhance per acre yield of crops and water conservation,” the chief minister further said.

The cabinet approved 116 million rupees for the project.