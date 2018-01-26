Sindh govt fails to operationalise German Regional Blood Centres

Observer Report

Karachi

There has traditionally been a lack of voluntary blood donation culture in Pakistan, where thousands of patients in need of blood transfusions battle for life daily. In such a scenario, ten state-of-the-art Centralised Blood Centres funded by the German government across Pakistan are a welcome addition to the health infrastructure in the country. Four of these state-of-the-art fully equipped Regional Blood Centres have been set up in Sindh – one at Sindh Government Qatar Hospital in Karachi, and one each in Jamshoro, Sukkur and Nawabshah.

However, the provincial government has failed to operationalise these RBCs owing to inefficiencies and internal political tussles. The German government, through its development bank KfW, provided 15 million euros (PKR 1.77 billion) grant to establish a safe blood transfusion system in all provinces of Pakistan, including the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Of this budget, 5.4 million euros (PKR 637 million) were allocated to Sindh to help reduce the spread of transfusion-transmissible infections caused by unsafe blood transfusions.

Under a separate agreement, the Sindh Department of Health and KfW agreed to make four RBCs operational via contracting out under the Public-Private Partnership Act, 2010, says a private news channel. However, the deadline (August 2016) to fully operationalise these RBCs has long passed. A senior official in the Health Department, on condition of anonymity, said a report on the progress of the initiative declared the Sukkur Blood Bank technically disqualified. Hussaini Blood Bank and The Indus Hospital were declared technically qualified and got 77.5 and 82 technical scores out of 100, respectively. The Sukkur Blood Bank, however, received a score of only 27.

According to sources, the entire process has suffered due to politics, with the tender by the higher-ups at the Health Department getting re-initiated. Dr Zahid Ansari, Director of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority, confirmed that due to some technical issues the higher-ups of the department decided to re-initiate the tender.

Meanwhile, known organisations in the blood bank services sector were pressurised and even threatened with ‘blacklisting’. So this time around, only Sukkur Blood Bank was facilitated to submit the tender.