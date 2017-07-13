Sindh govt extends special powers of Rangers

Karachi

The Government of Sindh has approved 90 days’ extension in the special powers of Pakistan Rangers in Karachi.

The extension will be valid from July 15 to October 12, said a press release issued from the office of Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah here Wednesday.

Special powers were first conferred upon Pakistan Rangers – Sindh in September 2013 to facilitate targeted operation against criminal elements in Karachi.

However, as per constitutional requirement these powers are needed to be revived every three months by the provincial government in accordance with the situation in the metropolis.—APP