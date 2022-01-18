Sindh govt extends special powers of Rangers for another 90 days

Sindh government has extended special anti-terrorism powers of the Sindh Rangers for another 90 days on Tuesday.The approval was given by the provincial cabinet headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah under CPLC rules 2022.

The anti-terrorism powers of the Sindh Rangers expired on December 23, 2021. The provincial cabinet has also approved a pension policy for the province, reducing the age for retirement for the provincial government employees.

The pension rules 1963 came under discussion during the provincial cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by provincial ministers and officials.Under the new pension policy, it has now been recommended that any employee could be retired from the provincial service after 55 years or on the completion of his 25-year of service.

The meeting also mulled over a rule that allowed pension for the children of a deceased employee upto the age of 24 years and decided to lower the age bar for children to 21-year-old.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while approving the pension rules said that it would help in the timely release of pensions to the employees and would help in resolving the issues faced by the pensioners.