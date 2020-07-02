Sindh govt extends detention of four persons

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh government on Thursday issued an order to detain four persons convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a US journalist, whose sentences were overturned by the Sindh High Court (SHC), earlier in April. Two officials in Central Prison Karachi and the Sindh Home Department, which issued the order, told media, while speaking on condition of anonymity, that a British Pakistani citizen, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, as well as the co-accused, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib, will be detained at the prison till September 30. The move comes days after the Supreme Court paved the way for Sheikh’s release by rejecting a government request for an immediate hearing of an appeal against his acquittal in the 2002 murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl.