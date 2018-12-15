Sindh govt effectively pleaded gas crises with federal govt, says Wahab

Staff Reporter

Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and advisor to CM on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab told media persons that CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Sindh Govt had effectively and forcefully pleaded the Sindh case on gas crises with the Federal Govt, on behalf of the people of the province.

They expressed their optimism that gas crises would be resolved by this evening as per commitment made by the Federal Minister for Petroleum.

Briefing media persons on decisions taken in the meeting, they said that Federal Govt had agreed to constitute a committee of provincial govt that will be comprising Sindh Minister for Energy and advisor to CM on Information to pursue the case with the Federal Govt, adding that it was also agreed that issue of representation of provincial govt at gas companies and other regulatory authorities would be taken up at the meeting of CCI which was a Constitutional forum, instead of at the ECE or cabinet committees.

They told that the Federal Minister had assured them that issue would be resolved by this evening as he was scheduled to hold meetings with the concerned officials. The provincial minister and advisor further said that they would abide by their principled policy and fight for over constitutional rights, adding that decision regarding protest would be taken by party leadership.

Barrister Wahab said that Sindh was contributing major share of gas production in the country while the province was denied its due share which was sheer violation of Constitution.

