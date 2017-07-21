Sindh govt drafts legislation to reform police system

Would reflect KP police reform

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The provincial government is going to introduce Sindh Police Act 2017, replacing one-and-a-half-centuries-old Police Act 1861, on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Ordinance, 2016, said Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar.

He told reporters on Thursday after chairing a meeting on the proposed Sindh Police Act 2017, that the provincial government was considering to establish Police Service Sindh and service cadres.

The Sindh government decided to introduce the Police Act 2017 because the prevailing Police Act 1861 as well as Police Act 2002, both flawed, he maintained.

The minister said that proposals have been received for amendments in the service structure of the police force. “Serving and retired police officers have been taken on board in connection with the proposed legislation.”

Under the proposed law, the chief minister would be the head of the Sindh Police Authority, Home Minister would be his deputy, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, Home Secretary and Advocate General would be the members of the authority, the minister added.

The Sindh law minister said that the bill was being drafted on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The reforms in KP police would also reflect in Sindh, he said.

Talking about the service cadre, he said that under the proposed Police Service Cadre for police officers, tenures of IGPs would be redesigned. Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) will be recruited directly, he said.

Lanjar rejected the impression that the provincial government is amending laws to remove IGP, Sindh AD Khawaja or to limit his powers. He said that the government wants to bring in large scale reforms in the department.

“We want to introduce the Act to benefit masses,” he said, adding that community police system would be established on the provincial level. He said that the new Act would be empowering police stations so as to provide people with timely justice.

He viewed that there should be check and balance on the powers and measures taken by the police department. Police monitoring and coordination committee would also be constituted under the new law, he said.