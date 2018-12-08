Sindh govt directed to make CJP’s Thar visit arrangement

Islamabad

Announcing to visit drought-ridden Thar on December 12, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed the Sindh government to prepare for the arrangements.

As per details, the top judge expressed serious concerns on the matter while heading the hearing of a suo moto case related to deaths of children in Tharparkar.

The chief justice categorically remarked that he should not be taken to only prosper places of Thar during his visit on December 12.

The issue of water and food provision to Thar locals is very grave, the provincial government should focus on famine-hit areas of the district, Justice Saqib observed.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until December 24. It is worthwhile mentioning here that the death toll of infants in the area has jumped to 540 during last four months of the current year in the area.

Whereas a report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNCF) in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited Tharparkar over reports of increasing fatalities of infants in the region due to malnutrition and related diseases.

Shah, while talking to media on providing relief to the people of impoverished area said that the Thar Foundation was providing 20 thousand families fodder for their livestock.

He said that the work on Thar Foundation Hospital has been in progress and the project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. two billion.—INP

