Sindh govt decides to introduce transgender education policy

After teachers’ licences, the Sindh government has decided to introduce the first transgender education policy.

As per details, the draft for the transgender education policy entered the final phase. Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said that transgender persons must have equal rights to get an education.

He added that scholarships will also be awarded to transgender persons. The new policy will facilitate transgender persons to get education opportunities.

Last year, the federal government had announced to include transgender persons in Benazir Kafalat Programme.

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) chairperson Shazia Marri had announced in a tweet that transgender persons have been included in the programme for the first time.

She said that transgender persons are part of our society and the government is responsible to protect them. Marri asked the transgender persons to get CNIC and enrol themselves on the programme for getting the benefits.