Sindh govt decides complete lockdown of Covid-19-hit areas

OBSERVER REPORT KA RA CHI The Sindh government on Saturday decided to completely close the areas of Karachi from where, coronavirus cases are being reported in huge numbers. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it had been decided to completely seal the coronavirus hotspot areas in Karachi, in a new strategy to deal with the deadly virus. Shah in his statement said that he is disappointed over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, adding that without social distance and isolation, thespread of the virus cannot be prevented. On the other hand, isolation centers with 10,000 beds will be established in Sindh to meet any possible emergency arising out of coronavirus in the province. The Chief Minister said that the decision was being taken as a proactive measure against the dangerous pathogen. A field isolation center is also being set up in the district of Tando Allah Yar’s local hospital. Meanwhile, Sindh government on Saturday reported 138 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the province taking the total number of patients in the province to 2,355, the government spokesman said. The spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, in a statement said that 138 cases have been reported till Saturday morning. The government conducted 1666 tests of coronavirus in past 24 hours, Wahab said. “In the last 24 hours, 11 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Sindh,” he further said. The province has overall conducted 22,938 tests with 2,355 positive cases, Wahab further said. The death toll by Covid?19 in Sindh has reached to 48, while 592 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the spokesperson