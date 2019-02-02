Sindh govt continues relief efforts in Tharparkar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Directorate of Press Information, Information Department Government of Sindh Karachi received the information shared by the District Administration Tharparkar, stated that that the relief efforts and activities in prevailing drought conditions in Tharparkar district were continued. According to the released information, 122 children in gasping conditions admitted in the different Government Hospitals at District & Taluka level, died due to multiple health complication, whereas 26 children after being administered appropriate treatment and health cover have been discharged to their homes.

Moreover, 84 children were under treatment and 605 children were also treated under OPD services on health facilities of Tharparkar provided under the administration of Health Department. However, 456 children were treated in OPD services provided on 31 BHUs and 18 Government Dispensaries under the administrative control of PPHI. According to the shared report the Livestock Department under the command of Deputy Director Livestock setup their veterinary camps in 04 villages of different Talukas, includes two camps at Mithi and Islamkot, one camp each at Diplo, Chachro and Nagarparkar were established.

In these established livestock camps, 1583 animals were treated whereas 1578 animals were vaccinated and 4768 were also drenched in the said villages. The report shared the information regarding the awareness campaign, in this connection, the Population Welfare Department, Government of Sindh has established special awareness campaigns were established in 09 different villages, where 152 clients of local community attended the sessions on tub ligation /Jadelle contraceptive procedures were conducted and one woman also underwent Jadelle procedure. In relief work, activities of free wheat distribution were organized by the district administration across the district. On Wednesday, 3965 families under phase-III, under phase two 164 family under phase-II, and 39 family, who could not get the wheat bag in phase one, was also provided the free wheat bag. Till date, in phase one 247,518, phase two, 252,713 and in phase three 162,546 families received the wheat bags at the scale of 50 Kilogram as per head of family. In 3rd phase of distribution of ration bags among Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) continues Since 26-01-2019 4351 pregnant and lactating women were provided Ration Bags at their doorsteps on Tuesday. Till date, 8182 ration bags have been distributed in 3rd phase. So far in phase one 66,636 and in phase two 36,656 ration bags were provided to the PLW in different areas of Tharparkar District. Government’s initiative of distributing fodder to livestock owner has caught its pace in Taluka Islamkot. 634 cattle owners of different villages namely Villages Dabhri, Siranghvari, Soniyath, Bhotaro, Lasri, Dedabhar, Neblo, Habu Ji Wandh, Kiraro, Pabuhari, Alam Sehato, Pancho Bheel, Okraro, and Sakarvero of UC Giryanchho were provided fodder which include 50kg Vanda feed and 25kg Rice Polish. Till date 5630 cattle owners provided fodder.

