Sindh Govt committed to empower special persons: Qasim Naveed

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the provincial government is taking keen interest in empowering the persons with disabilities and in this regard a comprehensive law entitled Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 is being implemented in letter and spirit.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Thursday. Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers also attended the meeting.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that we were ensuring ease of access and mobility of persons with disabilities on equal basis with others to public facilities and services. He said, ‘It has been widely noticed that majority of buildings structures, public and private, do not conform to the accessibility to persons with disabilities which causes much difficulty for them to visit.’

During the meeting, it was decided that to overcome the issue a meeting of all stakeholders including Sindh Building Control Authority, KDA, KMC, MDA, HDA, SDA, Association of Builders and Developers ABAD, CAA, all Cantonment boards of Sindh and other departments will be convened soon.

The Special Assistant to CM Sindh assured that all measures would be taken to ensure the rights of the special persons and DEPD was closely working with public and private sector organizations in this regard.

