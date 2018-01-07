Sindh govt committed to providing best education in public sector: Murad

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the emergency he has declared in the education department has set some clear directions which are bound to improve the quality of education in the public sector.

Talking to media after attending as a chief guest the convocation of NED University of Science & Technology on Saturday, Murad Ali Shah said that problems in education department are serious, complicated and old ones. He said that their solution would take some time this is why we are working on a 10-year education reform programme to overhaul the entire system.

“I have held a number of meetings for introducing reforms in education right from primary to higher education,” he said and added that the proposed reforms include improvement of text books, proper and professional trainings of teachers, more efficient and transparent mechanism of teachers’ recruitment, performance-based promotions, increments and incentives for best teachers and warding of inefficient teachers and improvement of class room environment where students can receive education.

The Chief Minister said that he has constituted a committee to suggest the reforms and then leading educationists of prominent private sector educational institutes would be involved to work out a detailed 10-year education reform programme for which support of civil society, parents and teachers would be taken into confidence for it implementation.