Sindh govt cancels results of NTS entry test for medical colleges

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government has annulled the results of an entry test for government medical colleges conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) last month.

The provincial government notified on Saturday that the results were cancelled on the recommendation of a five-member committee, formed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to investigate allegations of irregularities in the test.

The government directed the administration of the Dow University Health Sciences (DUHS) to conduct the entry test again within the next 15 days, in transparent way.

A probe was launched after a questionnaire of the pre-admission test was leaked on October 21, a day before the exams, allegedly in connivance with the NTS staff to mint money.

The Sindh High Court issued notices to the NTS chairperson, the Higher Education Commission and provincial health authorities over the matter earlier this month.

The petitioner said the leaking of the test paper a day before the exam amounted to the murder of merit. He alleged that the government had not taken action against the NTS staff for such an unlawful act.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the NTS test held on October 22 may be declared illegal after the paper was leaked. He also sought directives for the government to hold the entry test afresh through a reputed testing agency for admission to MBBS and BDS college and university programmes.

The court was also pleaded to restrain the NTS from issuing a final merit list of the October 22 exam till the final disposal of the petition.