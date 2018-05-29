Sindh govt bans new burials in Makli necropolis Thatta

The Sindh provincial government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr. PC has imposed the ban on new burials and entering of vehicles inside of Makli necropolis district Thatta with immediate effect and till further orders.

The SHOs of concerned Police Station is authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators. —INP

