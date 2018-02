Staff Reporter

Sindh Government has in the exercise of the powers conferred un-der Section 144 (6) Cr PC imposed a complete ban on sale/ purchase and usage of cattle milk enhancement injections i.e.

Bovine Somato – Torphin and other related drugs throughout the Sindh with immediate effect till further orders.

The SHOs of the concerned police stations are authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for violation of Section 144 Cr. PC.