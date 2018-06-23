Sindh govt approves CCTV cameras installation at 4154 polling stations

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Sindh Cabinet on Friday has decided to install surveillance cameras at highly sensitive polling stations to record polling proceedings during the day. This was decided at a meeting under the chairmanship Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman here on Friday at New Sindh Secretariat. All the caretaker provincial ministers, chief secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman, IG Police Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi and concerned provincial secretaries.

The chief minister said that the main task of the caretaker government is to pave way for free, fair and transparent election by providing all the basic facilities and maintain law and order. “We have to maintain public order, pre-empt terrorist threats, implement a code of conduct, he said. Fazul-ur-Rehman said that the caretaker government has to ensure pre-polls and polling day security measures and security of polling staff and material.

Chief Secretary Major (Retd) Azam Suleman briefing the cabinet said that the Election Commission of Pakistan through divisional and district administration has identified 4,154 high sensitive polling stations in Sindh which include 1977 in Karachi, 1206 in Hyderabad, 176 in Mirpurkhas, 124 in Shaheed Benazir, 289 Sukkur and 382 in Larkana. He said that there would be around 17606 polling stations, of them 4350 are most sensitive, 7999 sensitive and 5257 normal.

The cabinet discussed the security arrangements of all the polling stations and decided to install surveillance cameras along with the arrangement of generators at all the polling station. The cabinet directed the finance department to release Rs600 million for installation of cameras and the generators. Inspector General of Police Mr Saleemi giving a presentation to the cabinet said that general law and order situation in the province is satisfactory. However, law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies are constantly conveying threats. He added that the polarized environment due to general election may also cause law and order situation, including clashes between political groups. On this, the chief minister said that nobody would be allowed to take the law into his hands.

Lauding target Karachi operation, the IG said the terrorism was on the peak in 2013 when 51 terrorism incident took place and now in 2018 it has come to zero. Similarly, target killing which was also at its peak in 2013 when 509 incidents had taken has come down to only two cases in 2018. Kidnapping for ransom was recorded at 109 in 2010 has come down to eight in 2018. He said that there was a potential threat of terrorism during the election but all the law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies were working on close coordination to thwart all kind of threats.

He said that eight policemen would be deployed at the most sensitive polling station, four at sensitive and two at the normal polling station. Under the security plan, the IG said 106,982 policemen, including 16000 reserves would be deployed at all the polling station. He added that a force of 76,310 policemen would be deployed at polling stations and 14,672 would be on patrol. Secretary Home Mohammad Haroon briefing the cabinet about salient features of the security protocol for political leaders said it includes no hate speech, no hoisting of flags or banners on public property, buildings, poles; no wall chalking on public property.