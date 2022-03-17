Sindh govt announces holiday till March 20

Karachi: Sindh government has declared 18th & 19th March 2022 as a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi for all offices: autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, Corporations and Local Councils except those engaged in COVID-19 emergency duties across the province.

The announcement was made in a notification issued by the Information Department of the Sindh government.

While speaking in this regard, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed heartfelt wishes to the Hindu community on this auspicious occasion and acknowledged their efforts and sacrifices in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.