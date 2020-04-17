Sindh govt, AKU collaborate in boosting Covid-19 care training

The Sindh government will collaborate with the Aga Khan University who will provide free-of-cost training and technical assistance on Covid-19 critical care to healthcare professionals working in the public sector.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Health Sindh Zahid Abbasi , AKU Medical College Dean Dr Adil Haider and AKUH CEO Shagufta Hassan signed MoUs at the Sindh Secretariat on Friday, announcing a partnership that will see the University provide expert coverage to public sector intensive care units via telemedicine and capacity building services to physicians and nurses working in emergency medicine and critical care in the province of Sindh.

The Covid-19 disease continues to strain healthcare systems around the world and specialists in intensive care are preparing for the many challenges related with treating patients with life-threatening complications. “We need allies like AKU to help us tackle the burden of COVID-19,” Dr Pechuho said. “Joining hands with experts in the field will help create a stronger health system that is able to provide the best quality care to our people in these difficult times.” “We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Health in extending our training and expertise in dealing with critically ill COVID-19 patients,” said Dr Haider. “We have never seen a pandemic like this before and by working together with our esteemed colleagues in government hospitals, we will InshAllah save many lives and beat Covid-19.” Besides capacity building, healthcare professionals will also benefit from the University’s teleconsultation services on critical care issues such as ventilator management of coronavirus patients.

AKU experts will help manage care with doctors in Sindh as well as offer advanced training for nurses on treatment of critically ill patients and safety of healthcare workers.