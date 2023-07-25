Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and US Consul General Nicole Theriot on Monday exchanged views on the investment potential in the province. The projects in line with US Agency for International Development (USAID) were also highlighted during the US consul general’s meeting with the Sindh governor.

Tessori believed that for the purpose of the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States, diplomacy was going to be crucial. The Sindh governor said, “Under the auspices of USAID, the masses are receiving better facilities in the fields of health and education”.

Tessori emphasised the importance of the US investment, saying, “With the US investment, employment opportunities will be created and the poverty will be reduced.” The Sindh governor apprised the US consul general of the IT programmes for paving way for the youth to become self-sufficent.

the US general consul said: “US investors are interested in investing in various sectors. The Sindh governor’s IT training initiative and other welfare-related measures are exemplary”.