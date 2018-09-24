Sindh Governor says coalition with MQM ‘compulsion’ of PTI

Staff Reporter

Sindh Gov-ernor and Pakistan Te-hreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has termed coalition with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) a ‘compulsion’ of his party.

Talking to media at Gov-ernor House here, Imran Ismail said, “I am aware that MQM was involved in China cutting and oc-cupying plots of welfare organization in the past, however, it is PTI’s com-pulsion to make alliance with them.”

The Governor said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting, had assured him of full coop-eration, adding that in collaboration with pro-vincial government 5 mega projects would be launched besides expedit-ing work on Green Line project.

He made it clear that strict notice would be taken if any department harms the common man.

