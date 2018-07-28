Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair mulling over tendering resignation: sources

KARACHI : Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair is mulling over tendering resignation following landslide victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in General Elections 2018.

As per details garnered, Zubair will soon forward his resignation letter to President Mamnoon Hussain.

Zubair, who succeeded Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, was appointed 32nd Sindh governor by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Jan-2017.

Zubair is brother of PTI’s would be finance minister Asad Umer. He is considered to be a close aide to Prime Minister Sharif.

Zubair holds MBA from the Institute of Business Administration Karachi whereas he taught financial management at the institute in the 1980s and worked with the IBM. He assisted PML-N party in economic and tax reforms.

