Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only intermediate pass

KARACHI : The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Ismail, appointed as the governor for Sindh holds an intermediate degree.

According to details, Ismail has mentioned intermediate as his qualification in the papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. His nomination papers were submitted from PS-111.

A governor is also the chancellor for all the government-run universities, who can also award degrees to students. However, education experts say Ismail’s academic qualification does not match the position he has been appointed on.

When approached, Ismail refused to comment on the matter.

A notification for Ismail’s appointment as the provincial governor was issued a day earlier, while his oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for August 27 at Governor House, Karachi.

The chief justice of Sindh High Court will be administering oath to Ismail at the ceremony.

