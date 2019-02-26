Sindh Governor declares SBCA responsible for Malir incident

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail declared Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) responsible for building collapse in Malir area of Karachi on Monday.

While talking to media, Govenor Ismail expressed condolence with relatives of deceased persons who died in building collapse in Malir’s Jafar Tayyar neighbourhood on Monday morning.

He directed Commissioner Karachi to steadily conduct rescue activities and using all resources to bring persons out of the debris.

Ismail said that Malir-like incidents exposed poor performance of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and Malir Development Authority (MDA) as the departments were only authorised to allow constructions of such buildings.

Earlier in the day, a three-story residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Jafar-e-Tayyar and two persons lost their lives in the incident.

Authorities have reached the spot to rescue the multiple persons trapped inside. Malir SSP informed that three families were residing in the building.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and summoned report from concerned department.

He also directed Karachi commissioner to monitor the rescue work.—INP

