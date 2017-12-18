Sindh Governor condemns Quetta Church blast

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has strongly condemned the suicide attack near the gate of a Church in Quetta on Sunday.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow on the loss of lives in the blast and prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries.

Zubair said those behind this dastardly act were the enemies of humanity.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism with the support of the people.

The governor said protection of lives and property of masses was the priority of the government.

He directed that the security of the places of worship of the minorities as well as the religious places be beefed up.