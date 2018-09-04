Sindh Governor, CM jointly visit shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the shrine of great Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi on the occasion of the last day of his (Sufi Saint) Urs.

Both the governor and chief minister laid a wreath on the grave of the saint and offered fateha, said a statement here.

Talking to media persons, on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the joint visit has set a new precedent.

He said that he along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would soon meet the Prime Minister and discuss the development projects for the province.

Ismail said that the federal government wants to take all the stakeholders on-board for the betterment of the country.

Replying to a question, he said that he was not residing in the Governor House and has directed the officials to avoid unnecessary expenditures.

Responding to another query on electric wires, he said that incidents take place everywhere in the world and those cannot be stopped, however, steps could be taken to prevent their occurrence. K-Electric should devise a mechanism for the broken wires.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government wants to work with the federal government.—APP

