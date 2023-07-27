Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here. In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country as well as the ongoing federal government’s projects in the province.

Governor Sindh informed Prime Minister about various public welfare projects under Governor’s initiative including Bell of Hope, Ration distribution and IT courses for youth.

He asked Prime Minister to resolve problems of business community of Karachi as it would not only help in increase of industrial production but would also enhance exports.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Convener MQM Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Federal Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan were also present on the occasion.