Sindh government using Corona, locust threat for petty gains: Khurram

Member opposition in Sindh Assembly and President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Khurram Sher Zaman on Tuesday alleged Sindh government of using coronavirus and locust threat as business opportunities. Zaman slammed Sindh government’s attempt at acquiring a loan from the World Bank and asked them to first account for the 600 million rupees it has used in the past two month fighting locust swarms in Sindh. Khurram Sher Zaman further said that Sindh’s agriculture was being destroyed while Zardari’s agri-land continued to flourish during the pandemic. Zaman went on to say that the Sindh government will not squander an opportunity for petty gains but is is reluctant to answer valid questions with regards to the money they spend on important matters that concern the province and the country as a whole. The PTI stalwart demanded of the Sindh government to first present a detailed audit of how their last year’s National Finance Commission (NFC) award and Royalties funds were made use of in the province. He said that the province and the provincial government stood poles apart and the only bastion of hope for the people of Sindh was Prime Minister Imran Khan, he foreshadowed a major good news in the coming days saying that the premier will not let down the people of Sindh.