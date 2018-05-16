Sindh government establishes women helpline 1094

Special Correspondent

Sindh Government has established women helpline services in 1094 at Directorate of Women Development Department.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh, Women Development Department, Irum Khalid inaugurates women helpline services 1094 at Directorate of Women Development Department and wish for the progress of the women helpline here on Tuesday. “We will help women to our level best,” she added.

Irum Khalid said, “I am very glad that in our tenure Women Development Department has got special popularity and we have done a lot for the development and empowerment in Sindh, in previous government time no one knew about this department.

Secretary of Women Development, Haroon Ahmed Khan in his address welcomed the Chief guest and all the guests to attend and make this event prosperous.

He further said women are the pillars of Society and the department will encourage the participation of women from all the fields of life for the betterment of women in Sindh.

He also ensured the cooperation of the department with all the Government stakeholders and relevant organizations to run the women helpline.

At this occasion, Secretary Social Welfare Aliya Shahid congratulates the Women Development Department, especially to Irum Khalid for her continuous efforts for launching the helpline for women she informed that there a helpline for Child Protection is working in the Social Welfare Department and to run a helpline is the very challenging task.

She wished the Women Development Department for the success in implementation of helpline and also emphasized on the cooperation of both the departments.