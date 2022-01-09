Sindh government announces BPS-15, 16 for PSTs

Sindh government has decided to upgrade the status of the primary school teachers, promoting them to higher grades over completing nine and 15 years of service.

The provincial government has also decided to remove the restriction of having a B.Ed degree for primary teachers to get an upgrade in their basic pay scale (BPS), paving way for 15,000 primary school teachers in the province to get promotions.

As per details, the teachers who have completed their 15 years of service would be given a BPS-16 while those who have completed their nine-year service will be given a BPS-15.

In October this year, the Sindh cabinet approved the proposal of easing the recruitment policy for the teachers after only a fewer number of candidates were able to clear the test conducted by IBA Sukkur for over 40,000 vacancies.

The meeting was told that only 11,549 candidates passed the test for primary school teachers (PSTs) against the total seats of 32,510 in the province. Similarly, 14,000 candidates appeared in the test for the junior elementary school teachers (JESTs) for the total seats of 14.039. Sadly only 1,385 candidates were declared successful.

The meeting was proposed to reduce passing marks from 55% to 50% for the women, while the education department also proposed to lower the passing criteria for the special candidates from 55% to 33%.

The passing criteria for the candidates belonging to the minorities were proposed to be set at 50%. The proposals were approved by the Sindh cabinet.