KARACHI – The federal government on Friday replaced the chief secretary of Sindh.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division stated Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, presently working as Secretary Housing and Works Division, has been appointed as new Chief Secretary in Sindh, Pakistan.

The new top bureaucrat of the country’s southeastern province is considered one of the most active secretaries who remained fully active during his tenure and personally looked into the ongoing projects.