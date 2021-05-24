Sindh further tightens restrictions to control COVID-19 spread

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to tighten the restrictions on citizen’s movement in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the province amid the third wave of the pandemic.

The decision to enhance the curbs was taken during a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

As per the restrictions, which will be enforced from May 25, any unnecessary movement will not be allowed after 8pm as cases continue to rise in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur cities.

The decision to further tighten the restrictions came a day after the provincial government extended the current coronavirus restrictions for two more weeks.

The provincial government has directed police to stop people travelling in cars unnecessarily.

The Sindh chief minister has urged the people to follow the SOPs to control the sharp post-Eid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Saying he has received complaints about violations of SOPs from Karachi’s South and East districts, the chief minister has directed the respective deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation guidelines.

He also directed the provincial health minister to make arrangements to launch mass vaccination in industrial areas.

COVID-19 Situation in Pakistan

At least 57 people died and 3,060 new covid-19 infections were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the country is 5.21 percent. There are 4,763 critically ill cases, and the total number of people afflicted with the disease after the Covid outbreak is now 903,599.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 58,670 tests were conducted across the country. Over that time, at least 2,693 individuals have recovered from the deadly disease, and 47,861 people have been completely vaccinated.

Punjab has recorded the most cases with 334,760 infections, led by Sindh with 309,647 infections since the Covid epidemic began. There were 129,883 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,418 in Islamabad, 24,583 in Balochistan, and 5,500 in Gilgit Baltistan. A total of 18,808 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

