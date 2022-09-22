Sindh forms committee to ensure transparency in flood donations

The Sindh government on Wednesday formed the Sindh Flood Relief Fund committee aimed at ensuring transparency in relief and rehabilitation efforts,.

Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput will head the flood relief fund committee.

In a statement, the chief secretary said that “Sindh Flood Relief Fund” will be audited by an international-repute audit firm.

A day earlier, the Sindh government formed a committee to assess the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods across the province.

According to details, an 11-member parliamentary committee has been formed under the supervision of Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari for assessing the damages caused in flood-affected areas and to help flood affectees.

The 11-member committee includes Owais Shah, Shahryar Sher, Amer Haider Shah, Abdul Jabbar, Rana Ansar, Mujeebul Haq and others.

Earlier this month, the federal government launched the ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ of the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) aimed at ensuring transparency in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

According to details, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal launched the ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ – being called as NRFCC’s executive portal – following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.