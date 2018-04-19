Sindh Forest Dept announces to improve own Guinness World Record

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Sindh Forest Department is holding the Guinness World Record by planting most trees in 24 hours, have again attempting to create another world record by planting “Most Trees in 24 hours” at Juho district Thatta on 19th April.

The earlier record set by Sindh Forest Department in 2013 at Kharo Chaan, Thatta district by planting 847,275 is still intact. The current attempt is to plant at least 1,000,000 (one million) sapling of the mangrove species. As per standard fixed guideline mandated from the GWR authorities, the record has to be set in 24-hour period by 300 planters only during the Daylight. Since we will be attempting the record in estuarine intertidal mudflats, the availability of maximum time is critical.

Taking assistance from Tidal Data of the Pakistan Navy, the most suitable date of 19th April 2018, where we can avail maximum daylight i.e. around 12.5 hours. So, in real time we will be making the attempt from 6.30 am to 7.00 pm.

The purpose of our attempt is to highlight and showcase the importance of Indus Delta Mangroves, its affiliated biodiversity and most importantly the communities dependent on this precious but threatened ecosystem. Our experience of the GWR 2009 and 2013 has brought the coastal areas into limelight and socio development activities are on the rise in these areas.

The current attempt is financed by the Government of Sindh, with the logistic and material support provided by the Pakistan Navy. We expect the support and active participation from media, civil society, local representatives and large volume of the community in this important national event.

The groups from media and local, national representatives will also be able to witness the current attempt and other conservation efforts of the Sindh Forest Department. We invite you and request for your support in this endeavor, as you had given us in 2009 and 2013.

The 300 people are the same 300 throughout the attempt – no substitutions are allowed and no-one who was not present at the start of the attempt may participate. The total number of trees planted must be accurately confirmed by a method pre-approved by Guinness World Records. For example, a grid like system clearly marked using chalk should outline where the trees will be planted.

The proposed method should be sent to [email protected] An official count of the number of trees planted at the location must also be documented in writing and supported by photographic and video evidence.

Supervisors are required for every 50 participants; each supervisor must provide their statement documenting their final number of trees planted within the twenty-four hours’ time. There should be sufficient light for planting the trees, saplings correctly. Trees cannot be planted at night.

The trees, saplings should be young, native species or young trees of a species (or of a variety of species) appropriate for the chosen sites. The location should form one specific are for planting. The trees, saplings should be planted over one specified area, not over several different areas.