Sindh Food Authority issues improvement notices

Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Amjad Leghari and Director Operations Abrar Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that the SFA is issuing improvement notices to all stakeholders associated with the busi-nesses of food items to ensure that the standard of food items is maintained in accordance with the appropriate laws.

The SFA officials noted thast the au-thority is established under the Sindh Food Authority Act 2017, said a statement here. They said that the improvement notices are issued with the view that the stake-holders should improve their products, bring improvement in their standard as well as prepare the same at par with the standard in the law. They said that those stakeholders who fail to prepare their food items at par with the standard defined in the law, will face the action in accordance with the law. The stakeholders will require to im-prove the standard of food items within seven days after receiving the improve-ment notice from the SFA, they noted—-APP

Related