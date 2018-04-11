Sindh Food Authority issues improvement notices

Special Correspondent

Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Amjad Leghari and Director Operations Abrar Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that SFA is issuing improvement notices to all stakeholders associated with the businesses of food items to ensure that the standard of food items be maintained in accordance with the appropriate laws.

The SFA officials noted that the Authority is established under the Sindh Food Authority Act 2017. They said that the improvement notices are issued with the view that the stakeholder should improve their products, bring improvement in their standard as well as prepare the same at par with the standard in the law.

They said that those stakeholders who failed to prepare their food items at par with the standard defined in the law, they will face the action in accordance with the law.