Sindh Food Authority bans 8 different brands of bottled water

Sindh Food Authority has imposed ban, with immediate effect, on production and supply of eight different brands of bottled water on basis of their quality found unfit for human consumption.

According to a notification # 4071 / 2018 issued by the office of

Director General, Sindh Food Authority consequent upon recommendation of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources bottled water with the title Medlen Premium (Tandojam/ Hyderabad), Aqua Fine (Tando Jam/ Hyderabad), Pure Aqua (Karachi), Livon (Karachi) can no more be produced, supplied or sold in any part of the province.

Similar restriction had also been imposed on bottled water supplied with the names of Zam (Tandojam/ Hyderabad), Aqua Gold (Tando Jam / Hyderabad), Pure 18 (Karachi) and Aab e Noor (Karachi). Producers, suppliers and sellers found of violating the restriction orders have been warned of strict legal auction.

Consumers in general have also been advised to be cautious and report to the authorities if find these brands to be still available or supplied.—APP

