Sindh facing serious issues in maternal health care

Our Special Correspondent

Unassisted deliveries at homes, haemorrhage during childbirth, delay in reaching healthcare facilities to prevent blood loss, the absence of trained para-medics or lady health worker during birth and infections were some of the major reasons behind high maternal mortality in Sindh.

This was stated by the Dr Farid Midhet, Country Director Jhpiego Pakistan (An NGO working in collaboration with John Hopkins University and USAID), also accompanying with Jhpiego Senior Officials Dr. Wajiha Javed and Dr. Kamran Baig on Maternal and Child Health Integrated Program (MCHIP) which was conducted during 2013–18 at a press conference here on Friday. “Our objectives to tackle this situation under a project and now situation in Sindh is improving,” he said, adding,

The program was funded by USAID and aimed to take significant steps for saving maternal, neonatal, and child lives in rural areas across Sindh. MCHIP supported programming in maternal, neonatal, and child health; immunization; family planning and nutrition.

Under a vision by the Maternal and Child Health Integrated Program (MCHIP) to prevent maternal, newborn and child deaths by providing high quality MNCH services across selected districts of Sindh through a total market approach, empowered communities, timely referral of complications to hospitals providing Emergency Obstetric And Newborn Care (EmONC), and improved access to Family Planning (FP) and Child Health Services including Immunization and Nutrition.

He said it aims to work with at least 1,000 MNCH centres functional units in public and private health facilities that provide a full range of high-quality MNCH services through an active referral and transportation system.

By reviving the healthcare system in Sindh with strong support and collaboration of Sindh Government, MCHIP has opened the door to establish mechanisms for the poor to obtain quality care at affordable prices, he added.