Sindh faces acute water shortage

An acute shortage of water has been reported at Indus River which is bound to cause extensive damage to crops across Sindh. The shortage has increased to 45% at Kotri, 60% at Guddu and 41% at Sukkur barrages.

In order to cope with the situation, releases are being made into canals to cater to people’s drinking and cooking needs only. However, the officials have expressed hope that upcoming rains in northern part of the country will improve the situation.

Meanwhile, the Indus River System Authority has increased share of Sindh and Punjab and situation will start improving in five days at Sukkur barrage while Kotri will see some improvement in eight days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali, in a telephonic conversation, discussed acute water scarcity in Sindh with Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Syed Khursheed Shah has also reached Sukkur to hold a meeting over the water situation with Sindh’s chief minister at Sukkur Barrage.

Sindh is facing shortage of irrigation water as recently local people blocked the National Highway and staged protest sit-in over the water issue in Thatta.

“The canals are dry and water is unavailable for irrigation of crops as well as for drinking,” protesters complained.

The water shortage has affected agriculture crops and fruit orchards. The farmers are anxious how to meet production costs of crops, he said.