‘Sindh for expanding integration of LSBE in school curriculum’

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government for expanding the integration of life skills-based education (LSBE) into the school curriculum in the province besides laying emphasis on other provinces to follow Sindh’s initiatives to check child abuse.

The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a press conference at Media Cell Bilawal House here on Monday.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Mehtab Dehar and civil society representatives Shehzad Roy and Aahang officials were also present on the occasion.

