Sindh excise recovers Rs36.48b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during current fiscal year Sindh Excise Department has recovered Rs. 36482.454 million from July 2018 to December 2018 while in the same period during last financial year Rs. 30003.738 million were collected.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here on Friday. Secretary Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and other directors also attended the meeting.

