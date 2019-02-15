Sindh Excise recovers Rs253.5b taxes

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during last six years Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has collected Rs. 253508.214 million in term of various taxes and it has been a tremendous performance of the department and we all proud of it. This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Friday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that Rs. 27007.312 million were recovered in fiscal year 2012-13, Rs. 32780.445 million in 2013-14, Rs. 35539.566 million in 2024-15, Rs. 43610.092 million in 2015-16, Rs.53352.209 million in 2016-17 and Rs. 61218.590 million in 2017-18. The meeting was further informed that Rs. 10825.187 million were collected in term of property tax, Rs. 30398.404 million in term of Motor Vehicle Registration Tax, Rs. 186183.372 million in term of Infrastructure Cess while remaining amount was recovered in term of various taxes.

Share on: WhatsApp