Sindh Excise Minister directs to convene DPC meeting

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxationand Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed to convene the meeting of Departmental

Promotion Committee to accelerate the process of due promotions of those officers and officials who have been waiting for their promotion.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at his office here,said a statement on Thursday.

Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul HaleemShaikh, Director General ET&NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and otherdirectors also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that working papers for the promotion ofthe officers and officials were ready and in couple of weeks themeeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) would be held to ensure the promotion of the officers and officials in next grade.