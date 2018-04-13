Sindh Excise Dept recovers Rs47.206b in taxes

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during current fiscal year in nine months from July 2017 to March 2018, Sindh Excise Department has recovered Rs47.206 billions in term of various taxes while in the same period in last financial year Rs42189.130 millions were recovered and we are surely ahead of our target that shows the hardworking and commitment of our officers and officials.

The minister was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Thursday, the Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem, Shaikh Director General Narcotics Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that Rs5275.292 millions are collected in motor vehicle tax, Rs36180.200 million in term of infrastructure Cess, Rs 287.889 million in professional tax and Rs.171.541 in cotton fee.