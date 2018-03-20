Sindh Excise Dept recovers Rs42426mln in eight months: Mukesh Kumar

KARACHI : Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department has recovered more than Rs.42426.069 million during last eight months in current financial year from July 2017 to February 2018 in heads of various taxes while in the same period during last fiscal year Rs.37293.108 million were recovered.

The Provincial Minister said this while presiding over a meeting here in his office here on Tuesday. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director Generals Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and other Directors also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting, the concerned Directors told that Rs. 4669.220 million were recovered in terms of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs. 32530.603 million in terms of Infra Structure Cess, 275.159 million in terms of Professions Tax, Rs. 168.588 million in terms Cotton Fee, Rs. 1502.816 million in Property Tax and Rs. 35.275 million in Entertainment Duty, while the remaining amount were recovered in heads of other taxes.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla while expressing his satisfaction over the recovery of the taxes, asked the officers to accelerate the recovery of the taxes and to accomplish their target before the end of the current fiscal year. He added, ‘it is our prime duty to get our objectives before the current financial year goes to an end and to deposit the taxes into National exchequer.’

On this occasion the officers assured the Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation that they would do their utmost efforts to achieve the target and come up to the expectation of their superiors.

Orignally published by INP